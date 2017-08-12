Play

Davis (concussion) has returned to taking reps with the second-team defense, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

Davis had been in the concussion protocol for nearly a week before returning Friday. He figures to continue battling Shaq Lawson and Eddie Yarbrough for defensive snaps as the exhibition season moves forward.

