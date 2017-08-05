Davis went down with a concussion at Friday's practice, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

Davis spent the first four years of his career on the Jaguars before spending 2016 with the Cowboys. He currently projects to back up Jerry Hughes at defensive end heading into the season. Expect the Bills to exercise caution before bringing Davis back into contact situations.

