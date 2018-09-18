Lewis was signed off the practice squad Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

This was pretty much a no-brainer with two depth cornerbacks hurting and Vontae Davis infamously quitting the team in the middle of the team's Week 2 loss. The Bills had a choice between Lewis and undrafted rookie Levi Wallace, but Lewis has a little more experience, which might be put to use right away in Week 3 with the team so depleted at cornerback.