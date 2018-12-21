Lewis (concussion) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Friday but has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England.

Lewis will miss a chance to play against his former team, while he'll have one more week to heal up and try to get on the field for the team's last game, a home tilt against the Dolphins.

