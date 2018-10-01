Lewis led the Bills in tackles Sunday with eight (seven solo) and also had two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Lewis drew the start at cornerback for the second straight week, as Phillip Gaines was made a healthy inactive after recovering from an elbow injury. Lewis ended up seeing 88 percent of the defensive snaps, and will continue to be involved in plenty of plays as long as he's working across from budding star Tre'Davious White. Aaron Rodgers tried to pick on Lewis all afternoon, and even though Lewis had a few good plays his limitations in coverage were also exposed by the potent Green Bay passing game, enough so that the Bills may work Gaines back into the game plan in Week 5 when they host the Titans.