Bills' Ryan Lewis: Out for Week 15
Lewis (concussion) will miss this week's game against the Lions, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Lewis has a chance to get more playing time down the stretch behind starters Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace with Taron Johnson out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, but that opportunity will have to wait at least another week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...