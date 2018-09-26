Lewis, who was elevated from the practice squad prior to Week 3, was forced into starting duties due to Phillip Gaines' injury and Vontae Davis' retirement the previous week. He made two tackles and had a pass defensed in the upset win over Minnesota.

The coaching staff was thrilled with Lewis' spot performance, as the youngster ended up playing 82 percent of the defensive plays when he'd normally play only a handful and was a big part of keeping the Vikings' strong passing game in check all afternoon. Gaines looks like a decent bet to play this week, so Lewis might fall back into more of a depth role, but he's certainly earned some extra snaps no matter who else is out there.