Bills' Ryan Lewis: Relegated to deep reserve role
Lewis was a healthy inactive for Sunday's game in Miami.
Lewis actually started a couple of games earlier this season opposite stud corner Tre'Davious White when the Bills had to work through some issues at cornerback, but Levi Wallace was recently signed off the practice squad and quickly bypassed Lewis on the depth chart. With rookie Taron Johnson serving as a promising third corner and Lafayette Pitts a better special teams worker than Lewis, it looks like he's been pushed out of the game plan for now.
