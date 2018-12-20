Lewis, who missed practice Wednesday due to a lingering concussion, was back to a limited practice Thursday.

This is the first practice participation for Lewis since suffering the concussion during the Week 14 loss to the Jets, so it's good news that he's passed an important step in the protocol. We'll see if he can progress far enough to suit up Sunday against his former team when the Bills take on the Patriots, though he'd be doing so in a reserve role.

