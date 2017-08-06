Bills' Sammy Watkins: Briefly exits Sunday's practice

Watkins (foot) exited Sunday's practice but returned in a limited setting and appeared to be moving well, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.

Watkins pulled up during positional drills and briefly visited the medical tent to be evaluated by a team trainer. He returned to participate in a half-speed walk-through with the rest of the offense and caught passes from QB Tyrod Taylor, though it wasn't live and he wasn't going against any defense. While this doesnt appear to be anything serious, it wouldn't be a surprise if this scare prompts the Bills to pull out extra precautions with their star wideout.