Bills' Sammy Watkins: Careful handling
Coach Sean McDermott said at the opening of camp that Watkins (foot) remains on schedule in his injury progress, but the team will manage his schedule throughout training camp, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
The fact that Watkins isn't being placed on the PUP like so many other players around the league is a good sign, while he has enough experience with Tyrod Taylor that the team's main focus will be having him as healthy as possible for Week 1. Unless the Bills sign Anquan Boldin, there's a big drop-off between Watkins and the other receivers on this team.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
The CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Check out the re...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.