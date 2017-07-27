Bills' Sammy Watkins: Careful handling

Coach Sean McDermott said at the opening of camp that Watkins (foot) remains on schedule in his injury progress, but the team will manage his schedule throughout training camp, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

The fact that Watkins isn't being placed on the PUP like so many other players around the league is a good sign, while he has enough experience with Tyrod Taylor that the team's main focus will be having him as healthy as possible for Week 1. Unless the Bills sign Anquan Boldin, there's a big drop-off between Watkins and the other receivers on this team.