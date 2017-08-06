Bills' Sammy Watkins: Confirms he's fine

Watkins (foot) confirmed he did not aggravate his foot injury but simply rolled an ankle Sunday and left practice in order to get his ankle taped, Sal Capaccio WGR 550 reports.

Watkins said he overextended on a route, which caused him to roll his ankle slightly. Although this doesn't appear to be anything to be concerned over, the Bills likely have even more incentive now to keep Watkins under restrictions until the regular season begins.