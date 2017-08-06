Bills' Sammy Watkins: Confirms he's fine
Watkins (foot) confirmed he did not aggravate his foot injury but simply rolled an ankle Sunday and left practice in order to get his ankle taped, Sal Capaccio WGR 550 reports.
Watkins said he overextended on a route, which caused him to roll his ankle slightly. Although this doesn't appear to be anything to be concerned over, the Bills likely have even more incentive now to keep Watkins under restrictions until the regular season begins.
More News
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Briefly exits Sunday's practice•
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Looks sharp on first day of camp•
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Careful handling•
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Will build up workload during camp•
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Dabbles in team drills•
-
Bills' Sammy Watkins: Remains limited in practice•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...