Bills' Sammy Watkins: Hauls in four catches

Watkins caught four of five passes for 39 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Vikings.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor looked Watkins' way early and often Thursday, and it was encouraging to see the duo clicking in game action. Following a lengthy recovery from a foot injury that cost him eight games in 2016, Watkins appears on track to enter the season as the Bills' No. 1 wide receiver. While the health concerns surrounding Watkins' fantasy stock are warranted, his tremendous upside shouldn't be ignored, either.