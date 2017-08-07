Bills' Sammy Watkins: Joins 11-on-11 drills

Watkins (ankle) took part in 11-on-11 drills during the Bills' practice Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Watkins had previously stated that his ankle injury was a non-issue, and his involvement during Monday's practice seemingly confirms as much. That being said, Watkins' lengthy injury history makes him a risky investment on draft day, even though he's the Bills' clear No. 1 target when healthy.