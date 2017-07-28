Bills' Sammy Watkins: Looks sharp on first day of camp

Watkins (foot) wasn't quite a full go Thursday at the first practice of training camp, but he did participate in some team drills and didn't appear to be hindered at all, WKBW's Joe Buscaglia reports.

Watkins upped his participation to include 11-on-11 drills at June minicamp, putting him a bit ahead of the original schedule in his recovery from January surgery. His limited workload at the start of training camp is a non-concern, as Bills coach Sean McDermott already made it clear that was part of the plan to keep the star wideout healthy. Watkins said Thursday his foot injury is a thing of the past and he doesn't want to be asked about it anymore. While he figures to be back at full strength soon enough, his injury history is still cause for concern, considering major foot issues have a high rate of recurrence. It does at least seem the Bills aren't rushing Watkins back this time around.