Bills' Seantrel Henderson: Did not practice Thursday
Henderson (back) did not participate in practice Thursday.
Henderson was a full participant in practice Wednesday, meaning he likely suffered the back injury during the practice session. Friday's injury report will be in key in determining his status for Sunday's game against the Colts.
