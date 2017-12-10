Bills' Seantrel Henderson: Inactive Sunday
Henderson (back) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Colts.
Henderson was held out of practice on Thursday and Friday due to his back injury, but the team was holding out hope he'd recover in time for Sunday's game. His absence will leave the Bills offensive line reserves rather thin for the week.
