Bills' Seantrel Henderson: Not practicing Friday
Henderson did not participate in Friday's practice after tweaking his back and is questionable to play in Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
When exactly Henderson tweaked his back is unknown, but being held out of practice this late in the week surely isn't an encouraging sign for the lineman. He'll likely be a game-time decision Sunday.
