Bills' Seantrel Henderson: Out sick for Friday's session
Henderson (illness) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Although Henderson doesn't start, his presence actually matters because the Bills have at times used a jumbo package effectively this season with six linemen, with Henderson typically serving as that sixth guy. Besides, starting left tackle Cordy Glenn has already been ruled out for the contest, meaning Henderson's ability to provide depth becomes that much more important.
