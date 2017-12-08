Bills' Seantrel Henderson: Questionable for Sunday
Henderson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Henderson wasn't on the practice field Thursday and Friday, but the Bills haven't ruled out their reserve lineman. With multiple offensive linemen on the Bills injury report, he could be the next man up come Sunday.
