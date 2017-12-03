Bills' Seantrel Henderson: Returning from illness
Henderson (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Henderson will take the field in Week 13 despite failing to participate in Friday's practice due to an illness, while his availability becomes especially important after the Bills listed three of their offensive linemen as inactive for Sunday.
