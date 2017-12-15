Bills' Seantrel Henderson: Set to gear up Sunday
Henderson (back) was a full participant in practices Thursday and Friday and will be ready for Sunday's game against Miami.
Because Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) has been ruled out, Henderson is the next man up if left tackle Dion Dawkins is injured during Sunday's game.
