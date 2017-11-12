Bills' Seantrel Henderson: Set to play versus Saints
Henderson (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.
Henderson was unable to participate in Friday's practice due to a tweaked back, but the minor issue ultimately won't keep him sidelined for the Bills' home matchup against New Orleans in Week 10.
