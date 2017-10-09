Bills' Seantrel Henderson: Set to return from suspension
Henderson (suspension) is set to return to the field for Week 7's matchup against the Buccaneers following the team's bye week, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.
Henderson was suspended last November for 10 games due to a violation of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. It was the 26-year-old's second offense. He will presumably return to a depth role on the line.
