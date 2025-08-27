Van Pran-Granger (undisclosed) was activated from the active/PUP list by Buffalo on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' Radio Network reports.

Van Pran-Granger will be an active part of the team's initial 53-man roster in 2025. The 23-year-old had been dealing with an undisclosed injury during training camp, but he's now all set to serve as the team's primary backup center behind Connor McGovern to open the season.