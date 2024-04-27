The Bills selected Van Pran-Granger in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 141st overall.

A four-star recruit in the 2020 high school class, Van Pran-Granger became a three-year starter for Georgia, tallying multiple All-SEC honors and a second team All-American nomination last year as the team's mainstay along the offensive line. He's hardly the most athletic center and likely won't move up and attack the second level, but Van Pran-Granger comes equipped with the necessary experience and leadership skillset to compete for the starting job with Connor McGovern, as Mitch Morse is gone via free agency.