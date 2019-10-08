Bills' Senorise Perry: Back in Buffalo
Perry was re-signed Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The running back made a good impression throughout training camp but suffered a quadriceps injury, ended up on IR, and was ultimately given an injury settlement. With Zay Jones being traded to the Raiders, there was an extra spot on the roster, and the Bills will use it to beef up their running back room, to which rookie Devin Singletary is still working his way back from a hamstring injury. Perry was eligible to return because six weeks have passed since the aforementioned settlement.
