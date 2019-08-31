Perry (quadriceps) is being waived by the Bills with an injury settlement, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Perry's best bet to make the team was as a special teams standout, but between him being on the roster bubble and having an injury to boot, he loses out and will have to look for work elsewhere once he's healthy. O.J. Simpson remains the most recent Bills player to wear No. 32 in a regular season game.