Bills' Senorise Perry: Loses fumble in preseason game
Perry rushed once for three yards and lost a fumble in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers.
Perry got his chance on the first play of the Bills' second drive of the game and promptly put the ball on the ground. Whille that won't help his hopes of making the roster, he at least seems to have recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out earlier in the week.
