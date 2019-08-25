Bills' Senorise Perry: Quad issue
Perry is dealing with a quad injury, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
The man sporting O.J. Simpson's former No. 32 is on the roster bubble, so the injury comes at an unfortunate time. If Perry can get back at it soon, he'll have his chance to make a final roster push, where his special teams acumen gives him the best chance.
