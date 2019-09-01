Updating a previous report, Perry has been placed on injured reserve due to a quad injury, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The initial report indicated Perry had been waived/injured, though that plan still seems to be in the cards in a couple of weeks. Perry's injury is not considered serious.

