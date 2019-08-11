Bills' Senorise Perry: Sits out Sunday
Perry missed practice Sunday due to an ankle injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Perry is coming off a nice preseason outing where he scored a touchdown on four carries for 10 yards and also caught a 15-yard pass. For a guy who's battling for the final running back spot, the injury comes at an inopportune time.
