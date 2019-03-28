Bills' Senorise Perry: Staying within AFC East
Perry signed a contract with the Bills on Thursday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Perry led the Dolphins' in special-teams tackles last season and is likely being brought to Buffalo to serve in a similar capacity. Unless the Bills suffer a rash of injuries at running back, he's highly unlikely to make much of an offensive contribution in 2019.
