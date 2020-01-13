Perry, who logged just three rushes for three yards in 2019, will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Frank Gore appears set to move on or retire, which would seemingly bump Perry up the depth chart, but the Bills have plenty of draft capital and cap room, and they're almost certainly going to stack the deck behind long-term starter Devin Singletary with a lot more than Perry can offer. Practice squad member Christian Wade also appears to offer far more upside. Perry remains a good special teams player, logging 192 snaps on those units over 11 games, so perhaps the Bills will keep him around in a No. 4 or No. 5 role.