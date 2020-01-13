Bills' Senorise Perry: UFA in March
Perry, who logged just three rushes for three yards in 2019, will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
Frank Gore appears set to move on or retire, which would seemingly bump Perry up the depth chart, but the Bills have plenty of draft capital and cap room, and they're almost certainly going to stack the deck behind long-term starter Devin Singletary with a lot more than Perry can offer. Practice squad member Christian Wade also appears to offer far more upside. Perry remains a good special teams player, logging 192 snaps on those units over 11 games, so perhaps the Bills will keep him around in a No. 4 or No. 5 role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings update
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...