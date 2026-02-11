The Bills signed Buechele to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Buechele is returning to Buffalo after spending the majority of the 2025 campaign on the team's practice squad. The 28-year-old also had a brief stint with the Chiefs, appearing in one game and completing seven of his 14 pass attempts for 88 yards while carrying the ball once for an additional four yards. He could be a candidate to serve as the Bills No. 3 quarterback again during the 2026 season.