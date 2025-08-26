default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Buechele is expected to be waived by the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Buechele will hit the open market after completing 36 of 46 passes for 380 yards and a touchdown over three preseason games with Buffalo. The quarterback will likely find another opportunity in the near future, and he could stick around with the Bills' practice squad in 2025.

More News