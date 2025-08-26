Bills' Shane Buechele: Set to be let go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buechele is expected to be waived by the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Buechele will hit the open market after completing 36 of 46 passes for 380 yards and a touchdown over three preseason games with Buffalo. The quarterback will likely find another opportunity in the near future, and he could stick around with the Bills' practice squad in 2025.
More News
-
Bills' Shane Buechele: Participating in OTAs•
-
Bills' Shane Buechele: Inks future deal with Buffalo•
-
Bills' Shane Buechele: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Bills' Shane Buechele: Sustains neck injury vs. Chicago•
-
Bills' Shane Buechele: Staying in Buffalo•
-
Shane Buechele: Joins Buffalo's practice squad•