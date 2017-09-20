Lawson (nerve contusion) will sit out the Bills' practice Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

Lawson was lifted in the Bills' loss to the Panthers in Week 2 with the injury, but coach Sean McDermott didn't seem overly worried about the defensive end's health. McDermott labeled Lawson's injury as a day-to-day issue, and is hopeful that the second-year player will be able to practice in some capacity later this week. Through the Bills' first two contests, Lawson has tallied nine tackles and one sack.