Bills' Shaq Lawson: Another missed practice
Lawson (hamstring) will miss practice for a second straight day Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Lawson hasn't practiced since getting hurt in the season-opening loss to Baltimore. If he can't go Sunday, it'll make the Bills' odds of upsetting the Vikings just a little bit longer than the survivor-friendly matchup already presents.
