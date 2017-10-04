Lawson (groin) was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills got by without Lawson's pass-rushing skills in Sunday's surprise win over Atlanta, but the defense lost linebacker Ramon Humber to a thumb injury and defensive lineman Marcell Dareus is still dealing with a bum ankle. With a few others nicked up, it would be helpful for the team to get Lawson back as the Bills try and move to 4-1 ahead of their Week 6 bye.