Bills' Shaq Lawson: Back at practice
Lawson (groin) was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills got by without Lawson's pass-rushing skills in Sunday's surprise win over Atlanta, but the defense lost linebacker Ramon Humber to a thumb injury and defensive lineman Marcell Dareus is still dealing with a bum ankle. With a few others nicked up, it would be helpful for the team to get Lawson back as the Bills try and move to 4-1 ahead of their Week 6 bye.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.