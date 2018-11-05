Lawson had seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

The 2016 first-rounder saw the field for 78 percent of the defensive snaps due to starter Trent Murphy being sidelined with a knee injury. Murphy is being labeled "week-to-week," so Lawson could be in store for a starter's workload again this week against the Jets, a team that's been struggling offensively almost as much as the downtrodden Bills.