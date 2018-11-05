Bills' Shaq Lawson: Biggest game of 2018 season
Lawson had seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
The 2016 first-rounder saw the field for 78 percent of the defensive snaps due to starter Trent Murphy being sidelined with a knee injury. Murphy is being labeled "week-to-week," so Lawson could be in store for a starter's workload again this week against the Jets, a team that's been struggling offensively almost as much as the downtrodden Bills.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9