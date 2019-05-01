The Bills declined to exercise the fifth-year option on Lawson's rookie contract before Friday's deadline, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

That means Lawson, who would've been scheduled to make over $10 million in 2020, is entering a contract year and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. While it's possible the two sides could come to an agreement before then to keep Lawson in Buffalo at a lower price, Lawson might prefer to bet on himself to improve his production as a pass rusher first. That way he could maximize his earnings within a pass-first league that seemingly values pass rushers more and more each year.