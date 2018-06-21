Lawson (ankle) has been cleared of his injury, Josh Reed of WIVB.com reports. "Since I got cleared with the ankle injury I'm doing everything right," Lawson noted. "I took care of my body, I'm eating right and doing everything a pro does to be successful."

It's make or break for Lawson in year three, as the defensive end has struggled to stay on the field the past two seasons. He enters this year with a new mindset, as he is on the bubble to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. The former first-round pick has six sacks across his first two years in the league.