Bills' Shaq Lawson: Doesn't start Sunday
Lawson logged four tackles -- including one for a loss -- during Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
Lawson yielded the defensive end start to Eddie Yarbrough, but ended up seeing 67 percent of the defensive snaps to Yarbrough's 33. Still, Lawson isn't living up to his 2016 first-round draft status, as he's rarely been a major factor in the game plan and has a modest 31 tackles and three sacks in 10 games played this season.
