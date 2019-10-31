Lawson is not practicing Thursday as he's taking an excused personal absence, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

With one more practice remaining in the week, we'll assume the defensive end is still likely to play Sunday against Washington. So far this season, Lawson has a modest 11 tackles and 2.0 sacks, mildly disappointing numbers after he came on strong at the end of last season, though a healthy Trent Murphy and an all-around defensive line in general has eaten into Lawson's playing time, as he's yet to go over the 50 percent mark for defensive snaps in any game this season.