Bills' Shaq Lawson: Expects to practice this week
Lawson (hamstring) is expected to practice this week, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
The Clemson product has been nursing the hamstring injury since Week 1's loss to Baltimore. While Lawson's expected back at practice, it remains to be seen what level of participation he'll assume. If he's limited throughout the week, there's still the chance Buffalo keeps Lawson sidelined for Sunday's game in Green Bay. Regardless, it's a bit early for that level of forecasting. We should have a better idea of where Lawson stands as Sunday inches closer.
