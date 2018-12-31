Lawson posted 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

It was the first multi-sack game for the 2016 first-rounder from Clemson. Lawson finishes up the best campaign of his career with 18 tackles and 4.0 sacks to go with two forced fumbles. He's still not a full-fledged starter, which could carry into next season if the Bills keep all of Lawson, Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy. From a team perspective, however, that trio would give the Bills an excellent starting point for the defensive end spots.

More News
Our Latest Stories