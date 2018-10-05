Lawson (hamstring) practiced fully Friday after working on a limited basis for the first two practices of the week and does not appear on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans, the Bills' official site reports.

Lawson is technically a reserve, but the team proved he can handle interior line work last week in addition to his normal pass-rushing skills, so expect him to see the field often this week as a "No. 5" option across the line.