Bills' Shaq Lawson: Full practice Friday
Lawson (hamstring) practiced fully Friday after being limited for the first two practices of the week and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Green Bay, the Bills' official site reports.
Lawson will be out there Sunday after missing the past two weeks. Teammate Trent Murphy is also close to full health for the contest, so the Bills will have their full arsenal of pass rushers to try and mitigate the Aaron Rodgers factor, something the team was surprisingly able to do with ease last week against Kirk Cousins. This road game presents a stiffer challenge, however, so having Lawson back out there can only help.
