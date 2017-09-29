Play

Lawson (groin) will not practice Friday and is a game-time decision for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

One of the very few ways to slow down the Atlanta offense is to put pressure on Matt Ryan, and that quest would certainly become more difficult if the Bills were without their 2016 first-round pick, who has a sack in each of the past two weeks.

