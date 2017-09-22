Play

Lawson (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos.

Lawson will be tasked with pressuring Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian on Sunday. This will be the toughest offense the Bills have faced after they held the Jets and Panthers to a combined 21 points through the first two weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories